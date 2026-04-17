Man Held For Death Threats To Bihar Chief Minister

A man has been arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly making death threats to Samrat Choudhary before he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shekhar Yadav was arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to Samrat Choudhary before he became Chief Minister of Bihar.

The arrest was made in Sanand, Ahmedabad, with the Gujarat police coordinating with their counterparts in Bihar.

Yadav confessed to the crime during interrogation and has been handed over to the Bihar police for further investigation.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation.

Police have arrested a man in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat for allegedly issuing death threats to Samrat Choudhary, a day before he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Shekhar Yadav (32), a resident of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad and a native of Banka district in Bihar, was arrested on Thursday, they said.

Details of the Death Threat

Talking to PTI, Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat said Yadav allegedly called Samrat Choudhary's office last Tuesday, a day before he was sworn in as the CM of Bihar, and issued death threats to him.

A case was then registered at the Sangrampur police station in Munger district of Bihar under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation, he said.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The Gujarat police were in touch with their counterparts in Bihar and directed the surveillance staff to trace and arrest the suspect based on the mobile number he used for issuing the threats, the official said.

With the help of technical inputs and human intelligence, Sanand police arrested him. During his interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime, the SP said.

Handover to Bihar Police

Yadav has been handed over to the Bihar police, he added.

"Further investigation, including the motive behind issuing threats, will be carried out by the Bihar police," he said.

Background of Samrat Choudhary

BJP leader Choudhary was on Wednesday sworn in as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar, in the first instance of a saffron party member making it to the top post in the state. He has been in politics for nearly three decades though the 57-year-old leader joined the BJP only nine years ago.

Under Indian law, death threats can be prosecuted under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with criminal intimidation. The Bihar police will now investigate Yadav's motives and any potential connections to other individuals or groups.