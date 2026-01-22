HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Sindoor' formation in Republic Day flypast to showcase IAF might

Source: PTI
January 22, 2026 17:54 IST

A formation flying named "Sindoor" comprising Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar and MiG-29 combat jets will feature in the Indian Air Force's Republic Day flypast that will serve as a powerful symbol of the dominance it established during the four-day hostilities with Pakistan last May.

IMAGE: From Left: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal A K Bharti, Vice Admiral A N Pramod and Major General S S Sharda at a media briefing on Operation Sindoor, May 12, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • Two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and one Jaguar in flypast
  • Transport planes and nine helicopters, will participate as well
  • To serve as powerful tribute to Operation Sindoor

In total, 29 aircraft including four transport planes and nine helicopters will be part of the flypast, military officials said on Thursday.

 

The platforms will display a variety of formations including Sindoor, Dhwaj, Prahar, Garud, Arjan, Varuna and Vajrang.

Operation Sindoor flag to feature in flypast

The flypast will also carry the flag of Operation Sindoor to commemorate India's high-precision tri-services military campaign against Pakistan from May 7 to 10, the officials said.

The Sindoor formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s and one Jaguar aircraft. All these combat jets were part of Operation Sindoor.

The other platforms to feature in the flypast are Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), Apache choppers, Indian Navy's P8I maritime surveillance aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters.

A huge special formation will be dedicated at the flypast to commemorate Operation Sindoor, the officials said.

Op Sindoor saw four days of intense clashes

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10 evening.

India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its military might that will include elite marching contingents, missiles, indigenous weapon systems.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests at the parade.

Source: PTI
