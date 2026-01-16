Bhairav Battalion Steals Army Day Spotlight

The Bhairav Battalion is positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units to meet modern warfare requirements, especially in view of drone-intensive warfare.

IMAGE: The Bhairav Battalion in action on 78th Army Day in Jaipur, January 15, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy ADGPI-INDIAN ARMY/YouTube

The Indian Army on Thursday showcased its military might during the 78th Army Day parade in Jaipur, with the Bhairav Battalion, a new-generation high-speed offensive combat unit constituted after Operation Sindoor, making its first public appearance.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the ceremonial parade.

The pink city turned into olive green as personnel, weapons and advanced missiles marched through the streets, marking the first instance when a parade was held outside a cantonment area.

The parade drew applause from residents, creating an energetic atmosphere along the route.

'Celebrating Army Day in Jaipur reflects our effort to take the Indian Army closer to the citizens,' the army chief said, noting that Operation Sindoor 'established a new normal' and demonstrated the army's ability to respond with speed, coordination and precision through firm and responsible action.

General Dwivedi said the army is restructuring for future warfare through new formations such as Ashni platoons, Shaktiban regiments and Divyastra batteries, stressing that indigenisation is now a strategic necessity.

The next two years, the COAS added, will focus on "networking and data-centric operations" to build a future-ready force.

Operation Sindoor Gallantry Medals Presented on Army Day

IMAGE: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi presents a gallantry award (posthumous) to the mother of a soldier who lost his life in the line of duty. Photograph: @adgpi X/ANI Photo

The army chief awarded the Sena Medal (posthumous) to the families of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar in recognition of their gallantry during Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: The Bhairav Battalion salutes General Dwivedi. Photograph: Kind courtesy ADGPI-INDIAN ARMY/YouTube

A key highlight of the parade was the newly-formed Bhairav Battalion, which is positioned between the Para Special Forces and regular infantry units to meet modern warfare requirements, especially in view of drone-intensive warfare.

These battalions will be trained for drone-enabled and multi-domain operations to provide precise offensive operations against enemy threats.

IMAGE: The Indian Army showcases robot dogs during the Army Day Parade. Photograph: @BhajanlalBjpX/ANI Photo

A strong focus was placed on emerging technologies, showcasing robot dogs, all-terrain vehicles and the Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System, which detects aerial threats and neutralises them through kinetic or electronic means.

The Drone Shakti initiative was also highlighted, underscoring efforts to integrate artificial intelligence, robotics and indigenous drone manufacturing.

IMAGE: A human pyramid atop roaring motorcycles hoists the Tiranga during the parade. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff