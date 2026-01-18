Facial recognition tech, drones to guard R-Day celebrations in Delhi

The Delhi police put in place a multi-layered security and facilitation plan to ensure smooth and secure 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26, an official said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade underway amid fog at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, January 18, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

A robust security apparatus has been deployed, involving the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, to safeguard the high-profile event that will be attended by thousands of invitees and dignitaries from across the country, additional commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He said extensive arrangements have been made to maintain a secure environment, while ensuring ease of movement for guests.

"As the nation prepares to celebrate the 77th Republic Day, police remain fully committed to ensuring a safe, secure and celebratory atmosphere for all citizens and invitees," the officer said.

He said a significant change has been introduced this year with the renaming of the enclosures at Kartavya Path after Indian rivers, aimed at better identification and facilitation of guests.

According to the police, the entire Kartavya Path area has been placed under constant electronic surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with advanced facial recognition system (FRS) technology.

Specialised anti-drone units and sniper teams will be deployed at strategic locations, including high-rise buildings, to monitor the airspace and surrounding areas.

"As part of preventive measures, police teams are carrying out rigorous verification of hotels, guesthouses, tenants and domestic help across New Delhi district to eliminate any potential security risks," Mahla said.

To facilitate smooth movement, invitees and ticket holders have been advised to carefully check the details on their invitation passes and follow the designated routes to reach their respective enclosures.

The police have urged the visitors to refer to the official websites of the ministry of defence and the Delhi Police for detailed route maps, parking layouts and enclosure directions.

In coordination with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), regular public announcements are being made at metro stations to guide the invitees regarding the entry and exit gates, routes to enclosures and prohibited items.

The police said the invitees for enclosures, such as Beas, Brahmaputra, Chambal, Chenab, Gandak, Ganga, Ghaghra, Godavari, Sindhu and Jhelum, should deboard at the Udyog Bhawan metro station, while those heading to enclosures including Kaveri, Krishna, Narmada, Yamuna and others are advised to get off the train at the Central Secretariat station. Special invitees will be allowed free travel on Delhi Metro upon following the instructions mentioned on their digital passes, the officer added.

The police have also set up dedicated help desks at major locations around Kartavya Path to assist the visitors, while public service announcements will be made at the entry points to streamline movement through channelisers and frisking points.

A detailed list of prohibited items, including bags, electronic gadgets other than mobile phones, sharp objects and inflammable materials, has been issued to ensure safety inside the enclosures.

"Public cooperation is vital. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police personnel or they must dial the emergency numbers," Mahla said.

The police said all arrangements are aimed at ensuring safe and memorable Republic-Day celebrations.