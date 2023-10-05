News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 14 dead in Sikkim floods so far, 102 reported missing

14 dead in Sikkim floods so far, 102 reported missing

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2023 09:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Sikkim Government has confirmed that 14 people have died so far in the flash floods that occurred in Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday.

IMAGE: A flood-like situation arises after a cloudburst occurred, in Singtam on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 14 deceased are all civilians while 102 people are still missing.

Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the State. 12-14 workers working in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, and Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

 

As per the information shared by the Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak, he informed, "The Lhonak lake received a cloud burst around 10:42 pm on Tuesday night. Thereafter the lake breached its embankment and made its course towards Teesta river. Soon different parts of the Teesta basin reported a rise in water, with particularly alarming levels in Chungthang where the Teesta Stage 3 dam was breached."

"There are 12-14 workers still stranded in the tunnels of the dam. Collectively across the State, 26 people have been reportedly injured and rushed to the hospitals. While 23 Army personnel in Bardang are still missing. They had a convoy vehicle which was parked adjacent to the highway which got submerged in the sludge," added Pathak.

The State government has asked for three (3) extra platoons of the National Disaster Response Force, which the Central government has approved.

There is one platoon of NDRF already in service in Rangpo and Singtam towns.

One such upcoming platoon of NDRF will be airlifted to Chungthang for rescue operations. It is assumed that over 3,000 domestic and foreign tourists are stranded in the State currently.

Similarly, food and civil supplies will be taken to Chungthang once the weather improves for air connectivity, as per the official report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
How Urban Flooding Affects Lives
How Urban Flooding Affects Lives
1 dead, 400 rescued as heavy rains flood Nagpur
1 dead, 400 rescued as heavy rains flood Nagpur
Assam floods: 142 villages inundated; 33,500 affected
Assam floods: 142 villages inundated; 33,500 affected
Asian Games: Four wrestlers enter bronze-medal round
Asian Games: Four wrestlers enter bronze-medal round
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
To My Mother, A Teacher Who Inspired
To My Mother, A Teacher Who Inspired
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by 29%
Morgan Stanley ups target price of IT stocks by 29%
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

72% of Indian districts exposed to floods, only 25%...

72% of Indian districts exposed to floods, only 25%...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances