Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt-Mandira Party With Fardeen

Nushrratt-Mandira Party With Fardeen

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 02, 2024 12:11 IST
Do Aur Do Pyaar Producer Tanuj Garg hosted a party at a restaurant in Mumbai, and while the film's cast members -- Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz -- did not attend, many film folk did.

Nushrratt Bharuccha lights up the party with her smile.

 

Sonal Chauhan.

 

Kanika Kapoor.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Divya Dutta.

 

Mandira Bedi.

 

Aamna Sharif.

 

Fardeen Khan, who made a comeback in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, tells us why he took a break from the movies.

 

Junaid Khan.

 

Udita Goswami and husband Mohit Suri.

 

Ashmit Patel with Shenaz Treasury.

 

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
