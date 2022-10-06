News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Sikh family's killing in US: Punjab CM seeks MEA intervention

Sikh family's killing in US: Punjab CM seeks MEA intervention

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2022 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of a Sikh family in California and urged the Centre to take up the matter with the United States authorities to ensure a thorough probe into the matter.

IMAGE: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bodies of Jasdeep Singh, 39, his wife Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh, 39, were found in an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road on Wednesday evening.

The family was kidnapped from their newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

 

They belonged to Harsi Pind village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

'Got the news of the killing of four Indians including an eight months old girl in California. I was saddened to hear this news... Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter,' Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Later in a statement in Chandigarh, he termed the killing of the family unfortunate.

The chief minister said this is a highly condemnable incident which has shocked everyone, especially Punjabis living across the globe.

"This brutal murder has raised questions over the security of Punjabis even in advanced nations like the USA," Mann said.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to impress upon the US government the need for a thorough probe into the matter.

The Centre must flag the issue of security of Punjabis living in America, he said.

"Topmost priority must be accorded to this for ensuring the safety of Punjabis living there," he added.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also expressed shock over the killing of the Sikh family.

'Shocked by the news of murder of 4 people including 8 month old girl who were kidnapped in California. My heart goes out to the grieving family and relatives back in India. Hope strictest punishment is awarded to the perpetrators,' Singh said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the deaths.

'Brutal kidnapping & murder of 8 mnt old Aroohi, her parents & uncle Amandeep Singh is a matter of shock & concern for Pbis worldwide. I urge @DrSJaishankar to take up issue of safety & security of Indians with US admin even as I extend my deep condolences with bereaved family,' Badal tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, 'This (is) shocking beyond expression. I share the grief over this gruesome mass-murder of innocent people. Hope guilty are duly punished.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Go back': Indian-American women racially abused in US
'Go back': Indian-American women racially abused in US
Indians in America are victims, not targets
Indians in America are victims, not targets
Hate in America: Indians were never immune!
Hate in America: Indians were never immune!
Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit
Leda Was Sleeping When The Missile Hit
Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur appears before court
Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur appears before court
Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC
Pretorius ruled out of ODIs against India, T20 WC
Patidar MLA who quit Congress joins BJP in Gujarat
Patidar MLA who quit Congress joins BJP in Gujarat
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

US Congresswoman gets hate message: 'Go to India'

US Congresswoman gets hate message: 'Go to India'

Indian-origin student killed in US, roommate held

Indian-origin student killed in US, roommate held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances