Rediff.com  » News » Abducted California Sikh family, including baby, found dead

Abducted California Sikh family, including baby, found dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2022 10:40 IST
All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the United States state of California earlier this week have been found dead, authorities said on Wednesday.

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped at a business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.

 

Warnke said that a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies and immediately contacted authorities.

All of the bodies were found close together.

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening.

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," he said about Jesus Manuel Salgado, the suspect, who attempted to kill himself.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released a chilling new video showing the moment the family was kidnapped.

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out of the business with their hands zip-tied together.

Moments later, the video shows the kidnapper leading Jasleen and her 8-month-old baby, Aroohi, out of the building into a truck.

Salgado, the person of interest, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

The sheriff's office said his own family contacted authorities reporting that Salgado had admitted to them he was involved with the kidnapping of the family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
