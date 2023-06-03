News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Signalling failure likely behind train crash, railways launches probe

Signalling failure likely behind train crash, railways launches probe

Source: PTI
June 03, 2023 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha to be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle.

The commissioner of railway safety works under the ministry of civil aviation and investigates all such accidents.

"A M Chowdhary, CRS, SE Circle, will inquire into the accident," a railway spokesperson said on Saturday.

More than 233 people have been killed and over 900 injured in the crash on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

 

While it is not clear what caused the crash, sources indicate a possible signalling failure.

In February, close on the heels of a head-on collision between two goods trains in Uttar Pradesh, the railways launched a month-long safety drive to prevent accidents such as derailment and overshooting of signals by loco pilots.

Under the drive, senior officers from the Railway Board, zonal railways and divisions were instructed to visit various sections, lobbies of crews, maintenance centres, work sites etc. and carry out a "thorough review of the working practices" to check and enforce safe operational and maintenance practices prescribed to prevent accidents or unusual incidents.

The Indian Railways is in the process of installing "Kavach", an anti-train collision system, across its network.

Kavach alerts when a loco pilot jumps a signal (Signal Passed at Danger -- SPAD), which is the leading cause of train collisions. The system can alert the loco pilot, take control of the brakes and bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years
Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years
18 trains cancelled after Odisha rail accident
18 trains cancelled after Odisha rail accident
Why do so many rail accidents occur?
Why do so many rail accidents occur?
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Deadliest train accidents in India since independence
Adani group withdraws from M&As, to prepay debt
Adani group withdraws from M&As, to prepay debt
233 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
233 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
120 killed, 800 hurt in Odisha triple train crash
120 killed, 800 hurt in Odisha triple train crash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

233 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

233 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

Odisha train accident: 9 NDRF teams deployed

Odisha train accident: 9 NDRF teams deployed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances