News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Odisha train accident: 9 NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Odisha train accident: 9 NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 03, 2023 00:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three National Disaster Response Force teams are working at the triple train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district while six more are being rushed to the spot, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: A rescue operation is underway after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in Balasore, June 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The estimated strength of these nine teams is about 240 personnel, they said.

 

NDRF director general Atul Karwal told PTI that his teams are working in coordination with the Odisha state government and railway authorities.

"As we understand, our job requires heavy lifting as railway coaches have climbed on one another. Some heavy lift cranes are being brought in by the state government while we are mobilising more cutters and equipment as we speak," Karwal said.

The rescue teams are equipped with stretchers, gas and plasma cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, besides sniffer dogs, NDRF deputy inspector general Manoj Kumar Yadav said.

While one NDRF team, located at its regional response centre in Balasore, was the first to reach the accident site, two more reached shortly after.

Six more teams are being rushed from Mundali in Cuttack district, about 100 km from the crash site, and Kolkata, the officials said.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
18 trains cancelled after Odisha rail accident
18 trains cancelled after Odisha rail accident
3 killed, 7 hurt as goods train derails in Odisha
3 killed, 7 hurt as goods train derails in Odisha
Issue with loco's equipment: Rail Min on train mishap
Issue with loco's equipment: Rail Min on train mishap
Pak releases 200 Indian fishermen, 100 more in July
Pak releases 200 Indian fishermen, 100 more in July
Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years
Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years
18 trains cancelled after Odisha rail accident
18 trains cancelled after Odisha rail accident
70 killed, 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash
70 killed, 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years

Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years

70 killed, 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash

70 killed, 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances