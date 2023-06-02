News
Rediff.com  » News » 18 trains cancelled, several diverted after Odisha rail accident

18 trains cancelled, several diverted after Odisha rail accident

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 03, 2023 00:01 IST
Eighteen long-distance trains were cancelled following the horrific triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, an official said.

Seven trains were also diverted via the Tatanagar station, he said.

 

The 12837 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 12863 Howrah-Bengaluru Superfast Express, 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail were cancelled, the official said.

He said that 12895 Howrah-Puri Superfast Express, 20831 Howrah-Sambalpur Express and 02837 Santragachi-Puri Express were also cancelled for the day.

At least 70 people were killed and more than 350 injured in the  crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said.

Why do so many rail accidents occur?
'Railways has not done anything for human safety'
How Indian Railways fools India
Odisha train accident: 9 NDRF teams deployed
Pak releases 200 Indian fishermen, 100 more in July
Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years
70 killed, 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash
50 killed, 350 injured in Odisha triple train crash

Timeline of train accidents over the last 10 years

