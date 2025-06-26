HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2025 16:53 IST

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video of docking posted by NASA. Photograph: @NASA on X

The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.

This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station.

 

A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4.15 pm IST.

The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
