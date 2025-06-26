Shuks, 3 others reach international space station

India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on Thursday reached the International Space Station as the Dragon spacecraft docked with the orbital laboratory.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video of docking posted by NASA. Photograph: @NASA on X

The spacecraft, named Grace, achieved a soft capture with the space station at 4:01 pm IST over the North Atlantic ocean.

This is the first time an Indian astronaut has travelled to the International Space Station.

A live videolink from NASA showed the spacecraft approaching the space station and the docking sequence was completed at 4.15 pm IST.

The astronauts, part of the Axiom-4 mission, embarked on the journey to the space station on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.