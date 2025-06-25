A Proud Moment For Shuks' Parents

IMAGE: Shuks' parents witness the launch. Photographs: ANI Video Grab

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by embarking on a space odyssey along with three others to the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space.

As the rocket pierced through Florida skies, he became only the second Indian history to travel to space after Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma in 1984 and the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station.

His proud parents and two sisters were there with many others at the City Montessori School Kanpur Road's World Unity Convention Centre auditorium in Lucknow to witness the launch live.

Among those gathered were senior defence personnel, City Montessori School faculty, the city's who's who and wide-eyed students. Gunjan -- as 'Shuks' is called by his parents and sisters -- is an alumnus of the City Montessori School.

There was thunderous applause, cheers and impromptu bhangra as the rocket lifted off.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff