He carries with him...: Modi hails Shukla's launch

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 25, 2025 16:41 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the successful launch of Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station and said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Commander Peggy Whitson of the US, and Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland ahead of their launch of Axiom-4 Mission into space aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, en route to the International Space Station (ISS), in Florida . Photograph:@astro_slawosz/X

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," Modi said in a post on X.

He said Group Captain Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station.

 

"He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success," Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu said the whole nation is excited and proud of Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's journey to the stars, as part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station.

The wide-ranging experiments to be performed by the crew will lead to new frontiers of scientific studies and space exploration, the president said.

"As Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla creates a new milestone in space for India, the whole nation is excited and proud of an Indian's journey into the stars. He and his fellow astronauts of Axiom Mission 4 from the US, Poland and Hungary prove the world is indeed one family 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," the president said in a post on X.

"My best wishes for the success of this mission, which reflects the enduring partnership between NASA and ISRO. The wide-ranging experiments to be performed by the crew will lead to new frontiers of scientific studies and space exploration," Murmu said.

The Axiom-4 mission, marking the return to space for India, Hungary and Poland, blasted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm on Wednesday.

The astronauts will spend 14 days at the International Space Station conducting over 60 science experiments.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
