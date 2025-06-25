HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space

June 25, 2025 13:10 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by embarking on a space odyssey along with three others to the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission by Axiom Space on Wednesday.

As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

 

Shukla also said he had the Indian tricolour on his shoulders.

“Namaskar, my dear countrymen! What a ride! We are back in the space once again after 41 years," Shukla said 10 minutes into spaceflight.

WATCH: Shubhanshu Shukla's first message after reaching space

Describing his voyage to the space, teh Group Captain said,"It's an amazing ride. We are revolving around the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second."

"The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the International Space Station (ISS) but to India's Human Space Programme," he said from the Dragon spacecraft.

"I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride...Together, let's initiate India's Human Space Programme. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"," he added.

The targeted docking time is approximately 4.30 pm IST on Thursday, June 26, NASA said in a statement.

AGENCIES
