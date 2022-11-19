News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shraddha's murder: Aaftab likely to undergo narco test on Monday

Shraddha's murder: Aaftab likely to undergo narco test on Monday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 19, 2022 21:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Narco analysis on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, New Delhi, most likely on Monday.

IMAGE: Shraddha Walkar with Aaftab Poonawala. Photograph: ANI Photo

As Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted.

However, Poonawala can be subjected to narco analysis only after he is deemed fit for it in the pre-narco tests which will be conducted to ascertain his mental well being.

 

"We have not received any formal request from the police to conduct the test yet. But if the custody remand ends on Tuesday, we will comply with the court's order and take up the matter. However, no date has been fixed yet," a source in the hospital said.

"The FSL team will also be involved in the narco test. However, this will be done only after a medical officer gives his nod that the person is physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically fit. Moreover, these tests take time.

"In this case, we are not aware if the accused has any medical condition or any psychological disorder. All these factors will have to be kept in mind before subjecting him to the tests. Only then can we move ahead with narco analysis," another source said.

In case Poonawala comes across as a 'disturbed' person during these initial tests, the narco analysis cannot be carried out, the source added.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

The investigating agencies use this test after other evidences do not provide a clear picture of the case.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawala's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were 'deceptive' in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

Meanwhile, an undated CCTV footage is being circulated on social media in which a man, suspected to be Poonawala, is seen walking on a street with a backpack and a packet in his hand.

The footage seems to be of early hours of the day as there is darkness and does not show any other person.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shraddha's colleague reveals why she didn't go to cops
Shraddha's colleague reveals why she didn't go to cops
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha
Aaftab accompanied Shraddha to hospital, says doctor
Aaftab accompanied Shraddha to hospital, says doctor
Jain moves court against ED over Tihar video 'leak'
Jain moves court against ED over Tihar video 'leak'
Footage of Aaftab out in the night with bag emerges
Footage of Aaftab out in the night with bag emerges
Hazare: Jaydev Unadkat bowled Saurastra to win over HP
Hazare: Jaydev Unadkat bowled Saurastra to win over HP
Navlakha released from jail, taken for house arrest
Navlakha released from jail, taken for house arrest
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Footage of Aaftab out in the night with bag emerges

Footage of Aaftab out in the night with bag emerges

Shraddha murder case: Search for body parts continues

Shraddha murder case: Search for body parts continues

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances