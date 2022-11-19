News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CCTV footage of Aaftab out in the night carrying a bag emerges

CCTV footage of Aaftab out in the night carrying a bag emerges

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 19, 2022 20:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the latest development in the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police have found CCTV footage showing the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala carrying a bag on a street outside his house in Delhi during the wee hours.

Official sources said that the CCTV footage is from October 18, and Aaftab made three trips with the bag.

'The police believe that Aaftab was out with the bag to dispose off the body parts of Shraddha five months after the murder. He had stashed them in a fridge before disposing them off in and around the national capital,' they said while adding that the authenticity of the video is also being checked.

'The accused had disposed off the head, torso and hands on October 18,' they added.

Delhi Police teams continued with their search in Mehrauli forest area on Saturday in its bid to find the missing critical evidence in the case.

According to official sources, a team of Delhi Police reached Aaftab's flat in Chattarpur area of Delhi and seized clothes belonging to both the accused and the deceased as part of its investigation into the murder.

"All the clothes from the house have been seized. Most of the clothes belong to Aaftab," police sources said, while adding that the seized clothes will be sent for forensic examination.

The police is however yet to recover the clothes of Aaftab and Shraddha that the two were wearing on the day of the murder.

A police team also reached Aaftab's workplace in Gurugram on Friday and conducted a thorough search for the weapon Aftab used for chopping off Shraddha's body. Metal detectors were also used to search the premises.

Though no concrete evidence was found during the search, the police team reportedly found a small cutting tool.

"The search was carried out as part of the investigation to recover the clothes of the victim and weapon," said sources, while adding that the tool did not seem to be the one used by the accused.

*****

Delhi cops record statements of two men who helped Shraddha after 2020 assault

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded the statements of two men in Maharashtra's Palghar from whom Shra had sought assistance after she was assaulted by Aaftab in 2020, officials said.

The team is in Manikpur in Palghar district's Vasai, which is the native area of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

The official identified the two witnesses, whose statements are being recorded as Rahul Ray and Godwin.

Both of them are residents of Vasai region.

The process of recording the statement of one person was complete and the other's was in progress, he added.

As per the police official, Walkar had sought their assistance in 2020 after she was beaten up by Poonawala near Vasai, and the duo had helped her at the time.

Giving details of these two witnesses, the official said one of them is a rickshaw driver and the other is currently unemployed.

The four-member Delhi police team, which landed in Mumbai on Friday, had earlier recorded the statement of Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Shraddha's colleague reveals why she didn't go to cops
Shraddha's colleague reveals why she didn't go to cops
Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops
Aaftab was confident, remorseless when grilled: Cops
No 3rd degree on Aaftab, narco test in 5 days: Court
No 3rd degree on Aaftab, narco test in 5 days: Court
Hazare: Jaydev Unadkat bowled Saurastra to win over HP
Hazare: Jaydev Unadkat bowled Saurastra to win over HP
Navlakha released from jail, taken for house arrest
Navlakha released from jail, taken for house arrest
Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to 29
Winter Session of Parliament from December 7 to 29
TRS MLAs' 'poaching': BJP's B L Santhosh summoned
TRS MLAs' 'poaching': BJP's B L Santhosh summoned
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha

How the police cracked Aaftab's lies about Shraddha

Aaftab accompanied Shraddha to hospital, says doctor

Aaftab accompanied Shraddha to hospital, says doctor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances