CCTV footage of Aaftab out in the night carrying a bag emerges

In the latest development in the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police have found CCTV footage showing the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala carrying a bag on a street outside his house in Delhi during the wee hours.

Official sources said that the CCTV footage is from October 18, and Aaftab made three trips with the bag.

'The police believe that Aaftab was out with the bag to dispose off the body parts of Shraddha five months after the murder. He had stashed them in a fridge before disposing them off in and around the national capital,' they said while adding that the authenticity of the video is also being checked.

'The accused had disposed off the head, torso and hands on October 18,' they added.

Delhi Police teams continued with their search in Mehrauli forest area on Saturday in its bid to find the missing critical evidence in the case.

According to official sources, a team of Delhi Police reached Aaftab's flat in Chattarpur area of Delhi and seized clothes belonging to both the accused and the deceased as part of its investigation into the murder.

"All the clothes from the house have been seized. Most of the clothes belong to Aaftab," police sources said, while adding that the seized clothes will be sent for forensic examination.

The police is however yet to recover the clothes of Aaftab and Shraddha that the two were wearing on the day of the murder.

A police team also reached Aaftab's workplace in Gurugram on Friday and conducted a thorough search for the weapon Aftab used for chopping off Shraddha's body. Metal detectors were also used to search the premises.

Though no concrete evidence was found during the search, the police team reportedly found a small cutting tool.

"The search was carried out as part of the investigation to recover the clothes of the victim and weapon," said sources, while adding that the tool did not seem to be the one used by the accused.

*****

Delhi cops record statements of two men who helped Shraddha after 2020 assault

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded the statements of two men in Maharashtra's Palghar from whom Shra had sought assistance after she was assaulted by Aaftab in 2020, officials said.

The team is in Manikpur in Palghar district's Vasai, which is the native area of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital.

The official identified the two witnesses, whose statements are being recorded as Rahul Ray and Godwin.

Both of them are residents of Vasai region.

The process of recording the statement of one person was complete and the other's was in progress, he added.

As per the police official, Walkar had sought their assistance in 2020 after she was beaten up by Poonawala near Vasai, and the duo had helped her at the time.

Giving details of these two witnesses, the official said one of them is a rickshaw driver and the other is currently unemployed.

The four-member Delhi police team, which landed in Mumbai on Friday, had earlier recorded the statement of Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar, the official said.