Home  » News » Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row

Should EC allow dead voters on list?: CEC amid Bihar SIR row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 24, 2025 13:53 IST

Facing flak over voter roll revision in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday asked if the poll body can come under influence and allow the dead, those who have migrated permanently or have registered themselves as electors at multiple places be included in the voters' list.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

His remarks came amid stepped up attacks by the opposition parties which have been targeting the poll authority over the special intensive revision of Bihar's electoral roll.

The Opposition has claimed that the move will disenfranchise crores of eligible citizens.

 

“Should the Election Commission allow dead voters to be on the voter list?" he asked.

“Should people with duplicate EPICs be allowed? Should foreigners be allowed on the voter list? What is the objection about?" the CEC said, emphasising that a sacrosanct voter list is the foundation of a successful democracy.

"Isn't a pure voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation for fair elections and a strong democracy?" he said, according to the EC.

He said allowing ineligible people to vote, first in Bihar and later in the entire country, is against the Constitution.

"On these questions, someday or the other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies," he underlined.

During house-to-house visit in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found that more than 52 lakh voters were not present at their addresses and another 18 lakh have died.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
