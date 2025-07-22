HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar electoral roll revision: 52 lakh voters missing, 18 lakh dead

Source: PTI
July 22, 2025 23:14 IST

During house-to-house visit in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll in Bihar, poll officials have so far found that more than 52 lakh voters were not present at their addresses and another 18 lakh have died.

IMAGE: District Election Officer and District Magistrate Aman Sameer carries out a house-to-house visit in the Ekma assembly constituency in Saran, Bihar, July 11, 2025. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The Election Commission said on Tuesday that 26 lakh electors have shifted to different constituencies, while

another seven lakh have enrolled at two places.

 

Poll officials in the state have shared detailed lists of the 21.36 lakh electors whose enumeration forms have not been received so far and also of the nearly 52.30 lakh who are reportedly deceased or permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places.

From August 1 -- when draft electoral rolls will be published -- to September 1, a full one-month will be available to any member of the public to file objections to any additions, deletions and rectification in the draft poll rolls.

Functionaries said the 12 political parties which have been given a list of electors who have shifted, not found or have died will know why such names will not be included in the draft rolls.

They said political parties have been asked to connect with such voters so that they can approach the poll authorities in the state for inclusion of their names in the draft rolls.

The final roll will be published on September 30 after the due claims and objection process to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded and no ineligible one is included.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
