5.76 lakh Bihar voters enrolled at multiple places: EC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2025 16:51 IST

The Election Commission (EC) has so far found that over 5.76 lakh electors in Bihar are enrolled at multiple places and over 12.55 lakh have probably died.

IMAGE: Nawada BLO conducts door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms and collection of filled forms under the Special Intensive Revision-2025 ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Photograph: @CEOBihar X/ANI Photo

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's voters' list continues, official data also states that out of nearly 7.90 crore electors, over 35.69 lakh were not found at their addresses during the house-to-house visit of booth-level officers.

According to data, over 17.37 lakh electors have probably permanently shifted.

 

The poll authority underlined that the figures will change in the coming days.

On July 14, the poll panel had said that the names of over 6.60 crore or 83.66 per cent of the total 7.89 crore electors of Bihar will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1.

The list will include all electors whose forms have been received by the deadline.

Focused efforts through newspaper advertisements and direct contact are being made with electors who may have temporarily migrated out of the state to ensure that they are able to fill their enumeration forms (EFs) well in time and have their names also included in the draft roll.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
