Shot down 25 Indian drones, claims Pakistan

Shot down 25 Indian drones, claims Pakistan

By Sajjad Hussain
Last updated on: May 08, 2025 16:28 IST

The Pakistan Army on Thursday said its four soldiers were injured in a drone attack and claimed that armed forces shot down several UAVs launched by India, as tension continued between the neighbours.

IMAGE: Rescue workers cordon off a damages structure in Muridke near Lahore, in the aftermath of the Indian strikes. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

In New Delhi, Indian military officials said the Indian armed forces foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India last night and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said one drone crashed near Lahore and four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

 

Chaudhry claimed that drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

"So far, 25 Israeli-made Herop drones have been shot down by the Pakistani Army's soft kill (technical) and hard kill (weapons)," the Pakistan Army claimed in a statement.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
