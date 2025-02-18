Shootout In Patna!

High drama was witnessed in Patna's Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, when four criminals opened fire outside a house around 2 pm.
Following the attack, the assailants took refuge in a house nearby, prompting the Special Task Force accompanied by the Patna police to cordon off the building and demand that the criminals surrender.
"Four rounds of firing were done. Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. All the civilians inside the building are safe. We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar told ANI.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com