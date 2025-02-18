HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shootout In Patna!

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 18, 2025 19:55 IST

x

High drama was witnessed in Patna's Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, when four criminals opened fire outside a house around 2 pm.

Following the attack, the assailants took refuge in a house nearby, prompting the Special Task Force accompanied by the Patna police to cordon off the building and demand that the criminals surrender.

"Four rounds of firing were done. Four people have been detained and taken into custody in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. All the civilians inside the building are safe. We are also trying to find out some of the goons who have absconded," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar told ANI.

IMAGE: Members of the Special Task Force and Patna police mount a search operation in Kankarbagh, Patna, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Police personnel at the spot.

 

IMAGE: Police personnel apprehend a man who allegedly opened fire outside a house in Kankarbagh, Patna.

 

IMAGE: Crowds gathered at the spot to watch the action.

 

IMAGE: STF and police personnel at the site.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
