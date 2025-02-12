Soldier killed in IED blast near LOC was to wed in April

He had returned to his Army unit on January 28 after his engagement and giving the final touches to his new house. Just 14 days later, Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas was killed in an improvised explosive device blast, leaving his family shattered and pondering a future gone dark.

IMAGE: Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, who lost his life in a suspected IED blast near LoC in the Akhnoor sector, of Jammu and Kashmir, on February 11. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 29-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, who was supposed to get married in April, was killed along with Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand's Ranchi in an IED blast carried out by terrorists near the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday

In his native Bri Kamila village in the border district of Samba, villagers remembered Manhas as an enthusiastic cricketer, an extrovert and someone who was always ready to extend a helping hand to the needy.

"He served the Army for more than nine years and a half. He was posted in Siachen Glacier (in Ladakh), Kashmir and Punjab, before moving to Akhnoor recently. He returned to his unit on January 28 after a two-week leave from duty for his ring ceremony," his father Chagatar Singh, a retired police personnel, told reporters.

Manhas, whose younger brother is also in the Army, was supposed to get married around April 20-21, the grieving father said, as his relatives and neighbours made a beeline in front of the house to convey their condolences.

Chagatar Singh said his son joined the Army at a very young age to fulfil his desire to serve the country.

"His two sisters, one elder to him and another younger, are married. He was a cricket lover and made extraordinary efforts during his recent stay in the village to prepare a cricket pitch for youngsters," Mahesh, a childhood friend of the slain soldier, said.

Chuni Lal, another resident of the village, said Manhas was full of energy and was always motivating youngsters to get involved in sporting activities.

"We have lost a true gem in a cowardly terror attack. The enemy has no courage to face our brave soldiers and is undertaking such types of actions. We believe our forces will take appropriate action to ensure justice for the martyrs," he said.

Men and women who assembled at the house were in tears as they waited for the mortal remains of the deceased.

Officials said the body of Manhas will be taken to his village and his funeral will be held with full military hours later in the day.