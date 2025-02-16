HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Army retaliates after firing at LoC posts from Pak side; no casualties

Army retaliates after firing at LoC posts from Pak side; no casualties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 16, 2025 23:45 IST

A brief exchange of fire took place along the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, security officials said.

IMAGE: File image of Indian Army personnel keeping the strict vigil along the Line of Control, in Poonch. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said an Indian Army post came under fire from a forested area across the LoC around 11.30 am in Gulpur sector.

They said soldiers retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for a very brief period.

 

There was no damage on the Indian side, the officials said.

They said it was not immediately clear whether the Pakistan army was behind the firing, or it was terrorists hiding in the forests and waiting for an opportunity to sneak in.

There were a few cross-border incidents last week, including an IED explosion that killed two army personnel including a captain.

Two other soldiers were injured in cross-border firing in violation of ceasefire. Indian troops retaliated befittingly, inflicting "heavy casualties" on the Pakistani side.

The ceasefire violation along the borders in J&K have become few and far between since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
