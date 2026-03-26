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Shooter Arrested After Panjab University Student Leader Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 21:25 IST

A shooter involved in the Panjab University attack on a student leader has been arrested in a joint operation, revealing links to the Bambiha gang and sparking a wider investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A shooter involved in the attack on a student leader at Panjab University has been arrested in a joint operation by Punjab and Chandigarh Police.
  • The accused, Jaspreet Singh, is a key member of the Doni Bal and Bambiha gang and was apprehended after exchanging fire with police.
  • The attack on student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda was allegedly carried out at the behest of the Bambiha gang.
  • Police recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, magazines, and live cartridges from the accused.
  • An investigation is underway to uncover the full network and connections related to the Panjab University shooting incident.

Punjab Police has arrested a shooter in Fatehgarh Sahib district, in a joint operation with Chandigarh Police. The shooter was allegedly involved in firing shots at a student leader inside the Panjab University, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas, a resident of Kotla Masud in Fatehgarh Sahib, who was arrested following an exchange of fire with police, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

 

A .32 bore country-made pistol, magazines and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, who is a key member of the Doni Bal and Bambiha gang, the DGP said.

The accused was involved in firing shots at student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda on the Panjab University campus on March 17.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was carried out at the behest of the Bambiha gang, Yadav said, adding that a probe is underway to establish the backward and forward linkages in the case.

Details of the Arrest

Sharing details, Promod Ban, ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force, said a police team was tracking leads across Chandigarh, Fatehgarh Sahib and the Amloh area since the day of the firing incident.

"The accused was intercepted on the Amloh-Patran road, where he opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," he said.

Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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