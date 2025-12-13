'Shivakumar will become Karnataka CM on January 6'

Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain on Saturday predicted that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become Chief Minister on January 6.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

He said the post, currently occupied by Siddaramaiah, should be vacated for Shivakumar.

Shivakumar should be given a chance to become chief minister, the Ramanagara MLA told reporters.

"There is a 99 per cent chance that he becomes chief minister on January 6," Hussain, who is a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, said.

When asked what significance the date has, he said, "I don't know. It's just a random number. Everybody is saying this. It can either be January 6 or 9. These are the two dates."

Hussain has been demanding that Shivakumar should be made the chief minister. On Friday, he had made his wish public.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Railways and a BJP MP, V Somanna, said that he is supporting Home Minister G Parameshwara for the CM post.

"Getting power is luck. I never dreamt that Parameshwara would remain just as the Home minister. It is our wish to see him as CM. Not just me but the people of Tumakuru have this desire to see him as the CM," Somanna said at a programme in Tumakuru.

When someone from the audience asked about D K Shivakumar, who is a strong contender for the post, Somanna said, "Leave it. That's secondary. What Shivakumar wants to become depends on his luck. Conduct is even bigger than luck."