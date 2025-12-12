HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » K'taka power tussle: Shivakumar hosts late-night dinner for 30+ Cong leaders

K'taka power tussle: Shivakumar hosts late-night dinner for 30+ Cong leaders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 12, 2025 12:12 IST

x

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and over 30 Congress legislators, including some ministers, met for a dinner late on Thursday night, party sources said.

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are engaged in a tussle over the Chief Minister's post. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, Dr M C Sudhakar, MLAs N A Haris, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, Ganesh Hukkeri, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Ashok Kumar Rai, K Y Nanjegowda were among those present in the meeting, the sources added.

Expelled BJP MLAs ST Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar also attended the dinner, they said.

 

The dinner meeting came a day after CM Siddaramaiah, along with ministers and a few legislators considered close to him, met for a dinner hosted by former Belagavi North MLA Feroz Sait.

Though leaders term it a casual dinner meeting, speculation is rife as it had taken place amid a power tussle in the ruling party, over the CM post.

There were speculations about a change in chief minister when the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, as it was believed that there was a powersharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after the grand old party won the Assembly election in 2023.

As the government crossed this crucial date, activities intensified in Congress, and both the CM and the Deputy CM met over breakfast at each other's residences, on the instructions of the high command. This was seen as a move to pause the leadership tussle between the two and to signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka power tussle: Is Shivakumar biding his time?
Karnataka power tussle: Is Shivakumar biding his time?
Will D K Shivakumar Go The Sachin Pilot Way?
Will D K Shivakumar Go The Sachin Pilot Way?
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
What DKS served Siddaramaiah at their breakfast meet
Sidda, Shivakumar end K'taka power tussle over idli, vada
Sidda, Shivakumar end K'taka power tussle over idli, vada
CM change issue 'secret deal' among 4-5 people: DKS
CM change issue 'secret deal' among 4-5 people: DKS

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 2

8 Raita Recipes: From Bowl to Soul

webstory image 3

Recipe: Tandoori Jhinga

VIDEOS

Stunning Sight: Migratory Flamingos Flock to TN's Tirunelveli in Thousands4:10

Stunning Sight: Migratory Flamingos Flock to TN's...

'Will end pollution, benefit farmers', Nitin Gadkari highlights Ethanol Push1:33

'Will end pollution, benefit farmers', Nitin Gadkari...

Unforgettable Moments from Dharmendra's Prayer Meet: Family in Tears1:55

Unforgettable Moments from Dharmendra's Prayer Meet:...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO