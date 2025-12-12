'Shivakumar will become Karnataka CM next month'

Karnataka Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Friday claimed that D K Shivakumar will become the chief minister after the ongoing winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and others, poses for a picture after unveiling the world's second-largest khadi tricolour flag in front of Suvarna Soudha, in Belagavi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The MLA from Ramanagara was among the ministers and legislators, who met for dinner, along with Shivakumar, late on Thursday night.

"MLAs from various constituencies have come for the session; it is a rare opportunity for all of us to meet. During the session, we meet each other. We had dinner together. What's there in that? Can having food together be called a show of strength?" Hussain told reporters in Belagavi in response to a question about the dinner meeting.

Asked whether only those close to Shivakumar were invited for the dinner, he said, all are friends and close to each other.

To a question whether Shivakumar gave any good news during the dinner, the MLA, who is considered close to the Deputy CM said, "I'm giving the good news. He will become (CM) after the session, he will become. What's wrong with it?"

He said, "....Shivakumar will get a chance, he will become the chief minister now."

Replying to a question about statements that Shivakumar will become if it is written in his fate, Hussain said, "Everything will happen if the god has written in one's fate....We are all confident that Shivakumar has a chance for his efforts, struggle, and organising the party. We have told the same to the high command, the high command will decide."

According to Hussain 50-55 Congress legislators met for dinner late on Thursday night.

Though leaders term it a casual dinner meeting, speculation is rife as it had taken place amid a power tussle in the ruling party, over the CM post.

Stating that the Congress is a disciplined party and no one is above the high command, Hussain said, the leadership will take a final decision on the CM issue.

"Numbers are not important here. We should be committed to the decision they (high command) make. They have said that everyone should abide by the party discipline and abide by their decision. This is the party culture, too. We will abide by their decision," he said.

The power tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

However, both CM and Deputy CM had recently held breakfast meetings at each other's residences, on the instructions of the high command, which is seen as a move to pause the leadership tussle between the two and to signal Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, especially ahead of the Belagavi legislature session.

The legislature session that began on December 8, will go on till the 19th.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has not been called by the Congress high command to New Delhi, over the leadership issue.

There has been speculation that Siddaramaiah and his Shivakumar will be called to the national capital, after the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, to discuss, amid the power tussle within the ruling Congress over the CM post.

"No one has called, unnecessarily you are asking. Have they (high command) told you? Then why are you unnecessarily asking whether the high command has called me on December 19?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in response to a question.