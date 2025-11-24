HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » More Shivakumar loyalists land in Delhi as K'taka power tussle intensifies

More Shivakumar loyalists land in Delhi as K'taka power tussle intensifies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 24, 2025 14:45 IST

x

Another batch of legislators backing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has flown to New Delhi to meet Congress high command leaders, amid a power tussle within the ruling party in Karnataka over the CM change issue, party sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

According to sources, at least six legislators have landed in the national capital on Sunday night.

Few more legislators are likely to travel soon, to pitch for Shivakumar as CM, they said.

 

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculation about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

The MLAs who are in Delhi are - H C Balakrishna (Magadi), K M Uday (Maddur), Nayana Motamma (Mudigere), Iqbal Hussain (Ramanagara), Sharath Bachegowd (Hosakote), and Shivaganga Basavaraj (Channagiri), party sources said.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in Bengaluru, is scheduled to travel to Delhi, and Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to return from trip abroad, sources added.

Last week some legislators, about ten of them, supporting Shivakumar travelled to New Delhi and met Kharge, as the Congress government completed 2.5 years in office on November 20.

Shivakumar, however, had then said he was not aware of legislators travelling to Delhi to meet Kharge.

Following legislators backing Shivakumar travelling to Delhi, CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday held more than an hour long meeting with Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, party sources said.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Minister, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar head to Delhi
Minister, MLAs loyal to DK Shivakumar head to Delhi
High command will decide: Kharge on Karnataka CM change
High command will decide: Kharge on Karnataka CM change
Siddaramaiah meets Kharge amid power tussle in Cong
Siddaramaiah meets Kharge amid power tussle in Cong
Will Siddaramaiah survive the Shivakumar challenge?
Will Siddaramaiah survive the Shivakumar challenge?
'Horse-trading in K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr'
'Horse-trading in K'taka Cong; MLAs offered Rs 50 cr'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

VIDEOS

Saina Nehwal hails Racquet Second Life as an initiative to grow game in India2:55

Saina Nehwal hails Racquet Second Life as an initiative...

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20 Summit 2025 held in Johannesburg2:16

PM Modi lands in New Delhi following participation in G20...

AQI around ITO is 384 categorised as Very Poor as claimed by CPCB0:28

AQI around ITO is 384 categorised as Very Poor as claimed...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO