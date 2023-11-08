Row over K'taka minister's gunman tying his shoes

A purported video of Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa allegedly being helped by his gunman to wear his shoes has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred during the minister's inspection of a hostel here, according to sources.

When Mahadevappa was coming out of the hostel's kitchen, where he had gone without footwear, he was helped by his staff member to wear what looked like formal slip-on shoes.

Mahadevappa can be seen in the video conversing with those around him, during the process.

Terming as "unfortunate" the incident being turned into a controversy, Mahadevappa said he respects the honour and dignity of every individual and has no intention of displaying superiority by making someone help him to wear his shoes.

"I got help from my close circle as it is difficult to bend after undergoing a surgery for a hip joint knee problem, and this help from our staff, who have been like family to me for many years, is on humanitarian grounds," he said in a post on 'X'.

Usage of words like "arrogance and power intoxication" for taking help is not right, the Minister claimed and said, "all those who know me are well aware of my stand regarding individual respect, so there is no need to bother about such petty controversies. Thanks to my gunman for the help."

Meanwhile, the BJP in Karnataka has hit out at Mahadevappa for his conduct.

"Karnataka Congress members who are enslaved by their high command are enslaving their gunman. This is the guarantee given by the Social Welfare Minister to the society," the party posted on 'X', with the video of the incident.

Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has accused the Minister of 'arrogance'.

"Welcome to Congress ruled Karnataka where Minister for Social Welfare Mr Mahadevappa was caught on camera making police security staff put on his shoe. It is the responsibility of the Social Welfare Minister to uplift the deprived and remove all sorts of inequality in the society. Now this arrogant Minister himself is caught on Camera," he posted on 'X' with video of the incident.