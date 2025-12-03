HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shivakumar in Delhi, Sidda awaits invite ahead of Dec 14 rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 03, 2025 17:35 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he would not travel to New Delhi unless he is formally invited.

IMAGE: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visits Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his residence over breakfast on November 29, 2025. Photograph: @DKShivakumar/X

His comments come soon after deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's visit to New Delhi on Wednesday to attend a wedding and to plan for a party event.

 

The two leaders recently displayed bonhomie by hosting breakfast for each other at their residences in Bengaluru to quell speculation about leadership change in the state.

While the deputy CM flew to Delhi, Siddaramaiah reached Mangaluru to take part in an event to commemorate centenary of social reformer Sri Narayana Guru's meeting with Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal delivered the keynote address at the event and subsequently had a lunch meeting with the CM.

Before heading to Kaveri Guest House in Mangaluru, Siddaramaiah told the media that he did not discuss politics with the AICC general secretary.

When reporters pointed out that Shivakumar was going to Delhi, he replied, "Let him go. Has anyone said no to him?"

Asked if he would go, he firmly said, "I will go only when I am invited. I was not invited, so I am not going."

He added that if there is any direction from the party high command for a meeting in Delhi, it would be conveyed through Venugopal.

Before his departure, Shivakumar said he was travelling to Delhi to attend a marriage.

He also mentioned plans for a discussion at the Congress headquarters regarding a grand event on December 14 in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan on 'Vote Chori' campaign.

"On December 14, 'Vote Chori' event is happening in Delhi. So we are taking at least 300 workers from each district to Delhi. We have to take part in large numbers. I have told the district units to make arrangements to take them to Delhi," Shivakumar told media before flying to Delhi.

Regarding Siddaramaiah's meeting with Venugopal, Shivakumar questioned, "What's wrong in CM meeting Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi or Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge?"

Responding to a question on his supporters' indulging in sloganeering at the Mangaluru airport after Venugopal's arrival, he asked, "What is wrong in it?"

"People have been raising slogans 'DK DK' for the past ten years. There is nothing new in it. Some people shout 'Modi Modi' and some others say 'DK DK'. There are people who shout 'Rahul Rahul' and some others chant 'Siddu Siddu'. There is nothing wrong with it. With their love and affection, they raise slogans. We should take it in a sportive way," Shivakumar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
