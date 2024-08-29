News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Navy issues statement

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Navy issues statement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2024 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it conceptualised and steered the project of installing the Shivaji statue, which collapsed in Maharashtra's Malvan this week, in coordination with the state government which also provided funding for it.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, at Rajkot Fort, in Sindhudurg on December 4, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Navy said in a statement that it remains committed to assisting in all measures to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

A joint technical committee headed by Indian Navy officials, representatives of the state government and technical experts is being formed to probe the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Malvan, the Navy said.

 

Late on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting of top officials of the state government and the Indian Navy.

The Navy said the statue was unveiled as part of the Navy Day celebrations, held for the first time in Sindhudurg district, aimed at honouring the legacy of the “Maratha Navy” and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj towards maritime defence and security, and its historical linkage with the modern Indian Navy.

“The project was conceptualised and steered by the Indian Navy, in coordination with the state government which also provided funding for it,” the Navy said.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha empire founder installed at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district's Malvan tehsil collapsed on August 26, nearly nine months after it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government has maintained that the structure was designed and built by the Navy and ordered a probe into the crash episode.

However, the incident has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with the opposition accusing the state government of corruption and insulting the Maratha warrior king.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sena, BJP workers clash at Shivaji statue collapse site
Sena, BJP workers clash at Shivaji statue collapse site
Shivaji statue collapse: Maha govt sets up 2 panels
Shivaji statue collapse: Maha govt sets up 2 panels
Maha govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue
Maha govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue
Can Alcaraz keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive?
Can Alcaraz keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive?
'Bharat Dojo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi teaches martial arts
'Bharat Dojo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi teaches martial arts
HC comes down heavily on Maha Govt over IPL dues
HC comes down heavily on Maha Govt over IPL dues
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Review

More like this

Navy informed about rust on Shivaji statue 6 days ago

Navy informed about rust on Shivaji statue 6 days ago

35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha

35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances