News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navy informed about rust on Shivaji statue 6 days before collapse

Navy informed about rust on Shivaji statue 6 days before collapse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 28, 2024 01:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Maharashtra public works department had flagged concerns over rust gathering on Shivaji Maharaj's statue and suggested permanent measures in a letter sent to a Naval official just six days before the structure collapsed in coastal Sindhudurg district.

IMAGE: The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg last year. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

The 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, crashed on Monday afternoon amid strong winds.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

In a letter sent to Naval commander Abhishek Karbhari, Area Coastal Security Officer and Area Civil-Military liaison officer, on August 20, an assistant engineer of the PWD in Malvan taluka of Sindhudurg district highlighted that parts of the statue were gathering rust and it was looking "unpleasant".

"You have installed a statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort. The statue's artist, Jaydeep Apte, undertook some repair works in June."

"The exposure to the ocean winds and rains has resulted in the nuts and bolts used for fixing the statue on the fort幼atching the rust. The whole statue now looks highly unpleasant," the PWD engineer stated in the letter, the copy of which is with PTI.

The PWD engineer stated that tourists, local residents, and people's representatives who visit the fort throughout the year expressed disappointment over the appearance of the statue.

"You are requested to communicate with the artist of the statue and undertake permanent measures," the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy on Tuesday said it has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this "unfortunate accident".

CM Shinde claimed winds were blowing at 45 km per hour when the statue collapsed.

State PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan on Monday stated that officials had written to the Navy about the rust on the statue.

The police have filed a case against the contractor, Jaydeep Apte, and the structural consultant, Chetan Patil.

The charges include sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to culpable homicide, endangering life or personal safety, attempt to murder, and cheating, as well as Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for mischief causing damage to public property.

Facing criticism from the Opposition, Chief Minister Shinde has assured that the statue will be rebuilt.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue
Maha govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue
Navy team to probe Shivaji statue collapse in Maha
Navy team to probe Shivaji statue collapse in Maha
Gandhi, Ambedkar statues removed from Parl complex
Gandhi, Ambedkar statues removed from Parl complex
Excise case: Kavitha walks out of Tihar after 5 months
Excise case: Kavitha walks out of Tihar after 5 months
Excise cases: SC questions fairness of agencies' probe
Excise cases: SC questions fairness of agencies' probe
106 injured in dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai
106 injured in dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai
US Open PIX: Swiatek survives Rakhimova scare
US Open PIX: Swiatek survives Rakhimova scare

More like this

Shivaji statue collapse: FIR filed against contractor

Shivaji statue collapse: FIR filed against contractor

35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha

35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances