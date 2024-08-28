News
Sena-UBT, BJP workers clash as Aaditya visits Shivaji statue collapse site

Sena-UBT, BJP workers clash as Aaditya visits Shivaji statue collapse site

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 28, 2024 14:19 IST
The party workers of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane clashed on Wednesday when the two sides reached the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg district.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha empire founder, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The incident has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi targeting the Mahayuti government and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

 

Sena-UBT leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse.

During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes were seen arguing with the police as Thackeray was inside the fort.

Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Thackeray and Rane. As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control.

Talking about the clash, Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place.

"I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
