Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: 3 injured due to overcrowding at Shivneri fort

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2026 15:02 IST

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune district.

IMAGE: The incident occurred around 3.30 am when a group carrying a torch was descending the fort near the Meena Darwaja in Junnar tehsil. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The incident occurred when a group carrying a torch was descending the fort, leading to a pushing incident and injuries.
  • Police responded to the situation, providing assistance to the injured and managing the crowd to ensure smooth movement.

Three persons were injured after being pushed at Shivneri Fort in Pune amid overcrowding early on Thursday, as thousands gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am when a group carrying a torch was descending the fort near the Meena Darwaja in Junnar tehsil, they said.

"A group was coming down the fort carrying a torch at a fast pace amid heavy crowding. Our police team present there advised them to slow down," Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Singh Gill said.

"Meanwhile, someone from the upper side pushed a person, following which four to five people from the group fell. Three persons sustained leg injuries," he said.

The police personnel present at the spot immediately assisted the injured and ensured that the movement of people continued smoothly, the official said.

"We have deployed additional police force and the movement of people is now taking place smoothly," he said.

