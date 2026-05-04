Self-Styled Godman Arrested In Cheating Case: Details

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has been arrested by Shirdi police in connection with a cheating case involving allegations of defrauding a farmer of Rs 5 crore, adding to existing investigations into sexual exploitation and money laundering.

Key Points Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has been taken into custody by Shirdi police in connection with a cheating case.

The cheating case involves allegations of Kharat defrauding a farmer of Rs 5 crore.

This is the ninth case against Kharat, who is also under investigation for sexual exploitation.

Kharat is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering related to financial irregularities.

The Shirdi police on Monday took custody of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat as part of its probe into a cheating case, an official said.

Details of the Cheating Allegations

The case was registered on the complaint of farmer Raosaheb Nanasaheb Gondkar (55), a resident of Pimpalwadi in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, he added.

Gondkar has accused Kharat and his wife Kalpana Kharat, and three others of cheating him from August 2023 of Rs 5 crore, the official said.

Legal Proceedings and Previous Arrests

"Shirdi police took custody of Kharat. He will be produced in Rahata court in Ahilyanagar tomorrow in this case, which is the ninth against Kharat," the official informed.

Expanded Investigation into Financial Irregularities

Kharat was arrested in March for allegedly sexually exploiting several women. Since then, the probe has expanded to cover his alleged financial irregularities through transactions linked to multiple bank accounts and land dealings.

Apart from the SIT, he is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money-laundering.