Self-Styled Godman Kharat Accused Of Cheating CA Of Crores

Self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat, already facing sexual exploitation charges, is now accused of cheating his Chartered Accountant of millions, deepening the legal troubles for the controversial figure.

Key Points Astrologer Ashok Kharat faces a new cheating case in Nashik, adding to existing charges of sexual exploitation and fraud.

Kharat is accused of defrauding his former Chartered Accountant of Rs 8.76 crore between 2018 and 2023.

The victim, a former confidant and trustee of Kharat's Shivanika Trust, filed the complaint.

Kharat allegedly convinced the victim to perform rituals to avert the supposed death of his parents.

A total of 12 cases have been registered against Kharat, including eight for sexual exploitation and four for cheating.

Police have registered one more case of cheating against self-styled astrologer-cum-godman Ashok Kharat in Nashik, who has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of several women and fraud, an official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Alleged Financial Fraud

In the latest case, Kharat is accused of cheating his then Chartered Accountant of Rs 8.76 crore during 2018-23.

On the complaint lodged by the CA, a case was registered at the Sarkarwada police station late Friday night.

The victim was once a confidant of Kharat and served as a trustee of his Shivanika Trust that managed the affairs of a temple in Sinnar taluka.

Rituals And Deception

The FIR stated that Kharat had allegedly told the victim that his parents may die and to avoid the impending event, specific rituals needed to be performed.

Extent Of The Allegations Against Kharat

The 12 cases registered against Kharat so far include eight offences of sexual exploitation of women and four cases of cheating. Seven more cases have been filed in various cities in Maharashtra.

Kharat was on Friday remanded in police custody till April 26 in the sixth case of sexual exploitation registered against him.