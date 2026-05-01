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Self-Proclaimed Godman In Police Custody For Cheating

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 16:11 IST

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Self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat has been remanded in police custody in Nashik for allegedly cheating a Pune-based businessman of over Rs 5 crore, adding to existing charges of sexual exploitation.

Key Points

  • Self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat remanded in police custody until May 4.
  • Kharat is accused of cheating a Pune businessman of over Rs 5 crore.
  • The Special Investigation Team sought Kharat's custody in the cheating case.
  • Kharat faces charges of sexually exploiting women in eight other cases.
  • The businessman alleges he sponsored tours and gifted a Mercedes car to Kharat.

A court in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday remanded self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat in police custody till May 4 in the case of cheating a Pune-based businessman of more than Rs 5 crore.

SIT Investigates Godman's Financial Dealings

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the cases linked to Kharat had filed a request application in the court on April 30 seeking his custody in the cheating case, which is the ninth case against him.

 

In eight other cases, Kharat faces charges of sexually exploiting women.

Court Proceedings Held Via Video Conference

Due to security reasons, the proceedings of the court were held through video conferencing and Kharat was not produced in court in person.

During the hearing, the police sought his custody, but the defence strongly opposed the demand, arguing that the SIT is giving the same reasons for police custody every time and that there is no strong reason for it.

Court Orders Further Investigation

However, the court accepted the prosecution's argument that this is a different case and further investigation was required as a lot of money was involved in it. The court then remanded the 'godman' to four days of police custody.

Businessman Alleges Fraudulent Tours and Gifts

In his complaint, the Pune-based businessman alleged that he sponsored the tours of Kharat to Myanmar, Greenland and the US, and gifted a Mercedes car to him as per his demand, besides giving Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of his farmhouse.

An FIR, registered at the Sarkarwada police station in Nashik said Kharat took around Rs 5 crore and the Mercedes car of Rs 90 lakh from him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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