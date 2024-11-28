News
Home  » News » If not CM, will Shinde be deputy CM? Close aide says...

If not CM, will Shinde be deputy CM? Close aide says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 28, 2024 14:00 IST
Eknath Shinde, who served as chief minister in the outgoing Maharashtra government, is unlikely to accept the post of deputy CM in the new dispensation, his close aide Sanjay Shirsat said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, at his residence, in Thane on November 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, however, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

"He is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister," Shirsat told PTI.

 

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde will nominate another leader for the deputy CM's post, he added.

Amid suspense over who would occupy the top post after the landslide victory of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP 'Mahayuti' coalition in the assembly elections, Shinde on Wednesday said he will accept the decision to be taken by the top BJP leadership.

He would not be a hurdle in the government formation, he said, indicating that he would not insist on retaining the chief minister's post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
