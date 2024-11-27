News
Home  » News » Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on Maha CM race

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 27, 2024 16:36 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will fully support Bharatiya Janata Party leadership's decision to name the next CM, adding that he won't be a hurdle in the process.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference at his residence in Thane. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/x

I called PM Modi yesterday and also Amit Shah and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take, Shinde told reporters at his residence in Thane.

Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP's decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side, Shinde said.

 

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership.

"Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," he said.

