News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shinde Sena's Hingoli, Nashik MPs resign over Maratha quota demand

Shinde Sena's Hingoli, Nashik MPs resign over Maratha quota demand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 30, 2023 23:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena MPs from Nashik and Hingoli in Maharashtra, both loyalists of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have resigned in support of the Maratha reservation demand.

IMAGE: Pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of Nationalist Congress Party, in Beed, October 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hingoli MP Hemant Patil submitted his resignation to the Lok Sabha secretariat in New Delhi on Monday, while Nashik MP Hemant Godse sent his resignation letter to CM Shinde.

 

"As Lok Sabha Speaker was not present in his office, my resignation letter was submitted to the office secretary. I have also received an acknowledgement," Patil told a Marathi news channel in New Delhi.

Notably, he decided to step down when he was stopped by agitators in Yavatmal who asked him to clarify his stand on the reservation demand. Patil drafted his resignation letter on the spot and handed it over to the agitators.

Reacting to NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule's jibe that his resignation was a stunt, Patil said, "'I am not born in Nehru-Gandhi family. There two-three generations are in power. They would have taken the initiative (to grant quota)", he said, adding if leaders are concerned about Marathas, they should resign.

"Several leaders from the Maratha community went on to become chief ministers but the community didn't get anything," he added.

In Nashik, Shiv Sena MP Godse drafted his resignation letter when Maratha protesters observing a fast asked him to clarify his position on the issue.

He sent the resignation letter to CM Shinde and appealed to him to grant reservation to the Maratha community as soon as possible.

“For the last many years, the Maratha community has been striving to get the reservation. Earlier, the reservation for the community didn't survive in the court. After becoming the chief minister, you (Shinde) focused your attention on the issue of the reservation.

"After you took oath in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's bust at Dussehra rally to provide reservation to the Maratha community, members of the Maratha community felt assured," the letter stated.

Godse said the government could not solve the reservation issue in the time limit given by Jalna-based quota activist Manoj Jarange, whose indefinite fast for reservation entered the sixth day on Monday.

"The health of Manoj Jarange is deteriorating with each passing day. Considering the strong feelings of the Maratha community, I am resigning as the Member of Parliament,” Godse stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maratha quota protesters torch homes of 2 MLAs
Maratha quota protesters torch homes of 2 MLAs
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Two youths die by suicide demanding Maratha quota
Two youths die by suicide demanding Maratha quota
ED summons Kejriwal in Delhi excise case on Nov 2
ED summons Kejriwal in Delhi excise case on Nov 2
Maratha quota protesters torch homes of 2 MLAs
Maratha quota protesters torch homes of 2 MLAs
BRS MP stabbed during Telangana election campaign
BRS MP stabbed during Telangana election campaign
Grand Swiss Chess: Arjun Erigaisi in joint lead
Grand Swiss Chess: Arjun Erigaisi in joint lead
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses health check-up

Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses health check-up

We want Maratha quota for all, not in regions: Jarange

We want Maratha quota for all, not in regions: Jarange

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances