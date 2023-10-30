We want Maratha quota across Maharashtra, not in few regions, says activist

Fasting quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday sought reservation for the Maratha community in entire Maharashtra and not in specific regions and warned the ongoing agitation will be ratcheted up if the demand was not fulfilled by the state government.

IMAGE: Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange-Patil during his hunger strike.



Jarange, on an indefinite fast since October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of the second phase of the reservation stir, had a few sips of water after being prodded by local residents and people gathered at the protest site.

He warned the state government will not be able to hold meetings if the third phase of the quota agitation is launched.

"We are demanding reservation in Maharashtra. Reservation in some regions in the state will not work. The government will not be able to hold even one meeting after the third phase of the Maratha quota agitation," Jarange, aged around 40, said.

He also spoke about his interaction with state Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

"I had an interaction with revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. I have told him reservation should be given to all Marathas in the state and not just community members residing in particular regions. We will not accept quota in an incomplete manner. If that is done, the agitation will not stop," he cautioned.

A state government-appointed panel is examining Nizam-era documents, genealogy, educational and revenue proofs, agreements signed during that period, and other related documents required to give Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members in the Marathwada region.

Kunbis, a community associated with farming, are grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Maharashtra and enjoy reservation benefits in education and government jobs. If Marathas in Marathwada get Kunbi certificates, they can avail of reservation benefits.

The activist said Marathas from all over the country will join the agitation if the reservation demand is not accepted.

"Marathas from the entire country will come together for this agitation. There are nearly 26 crore Marathas in the country," Jarange said.

He said agitators are willing to hold talks with the state government to resolve the quota issue.

"The government should call a meeting of all district collectors. How much time should we give to the government? The government can come here and talk to us -- no one from the Maratha community will stop them," maintained Jarange.

Responding to a statement of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the activist said, "The agitation is peaceful and going on in the right direction. The chief minister should control those who are speaking too much. I think these people want to disturb law and order, we don't want to do it. (NCP MLA) Prakash Solanke must have spoken something. Without that, Marathas won't initiate any step."

Shinde has said Jarange should be careful about the course of the quota agitation, apparently referring to violence in some places.

The house of Solanke, who belongs to the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was set on fire and pelted with stones by a mob of quota agitators in Majalgaon town of Beed district earlier in the day.

Jarange remarked the CM has yet not replied whether or not he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the quota agitation.

About the proposed curative plea in the Supreme Court, he said, "We have no connection with the curative petition."

Chief Minister Shinde has said a three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the state government on submission of a proposed curative petition in the SC in connection with the Maratha quota issue.