Rediff.com  » News » Fasting Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses health check-up

Fasting Maratha quota activist Jarange refuses health check-up

Source: PTI
October 30, 2023 12:03 IST
Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been sitting on an indefinite fast in Maharashtra's Jalna district over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community, has refused to get a health check-up done. 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offers juice to Manoj Jarange Patil to end his hunger strike, at Antarwali-Sarati, Jalna, September 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

This may have an impact on his vital organs and health parameters, Jalna's acting civil surgeon Dr Pratap Ghodke told PTI on Monday.

 

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The agitation intensified after quota activist Jarange sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna as part of the second phase of the protest. On his appeal, many villages have banned the entry of political leaders.        

Dr Ghodke said, "District officials and doctors are approaching Jarange after every 2-3 hours. But, every time he has been refused a health check-up and treatment. This might lead to an impact on his vital organs like kidneys and brain. The sugar level may get low and can hamper his electrolytes level."

"We have approached his family doctor as well as other doctors in Antarwali Sarati. Today, the villagers are going to request Jarange to take medical treatment and continue his hunger strike," he added.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been sitting on an indefinite fast in Maharashtra's Jalna district over the demand for reservation to the Maratha community, has refused to get a health check-up done.Jarange has announced that fast-unto-death protests will begin in villages across Maharashtra if the state government fails to act on the pending demand of the Maratha community.

The Maharashtra government's stated position is that it is committed to granting reservation to the Maratha community which stands legal scrutiny. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
