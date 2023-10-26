News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two youths die by suicide demanding Maratha quota

Two youths die by suicide demanding Maratha quota

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 26, 2023 22:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday seeking quota for the Maratha community, a police official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was the second quota-related death in Marathwada during the day.

An official said Ganesh Kakasaheb Kuber hanged himself in his house in Apatgaon here and left behind a message on a blackboard that his last rites should not be performed till the Maratha community gets reservation in jobs and education.

He died between 3.30 pm and 3.45 pm, the official added.

Earlier in the day, one Krishna Kalyankar (25) ended his life in Akhada Balapur in Hingoli, also part of the state's Marathwada region.

 

Kalyankar hanged himself from a tree in his farm in the morning, an official said.

Kalyankar came to his farm at around 7 am and the police were informed about his suicide at 9.30 am, said the official.

"We found a suicide note in his pocket. In the note, it was written  'I am committing suicide due to Maratha reservation'," he told PTI.

Meanwhile, Maratha Kranti Morcha activist Sunil Kotkar, speaking to reporters in Apatgaon, sought the arrest of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, a vociferous opponent of Maratha quota.

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports of Maratha community members committing suicide in different parts of the state in support of quota demand.

In a fresh around of agitation, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday morning started another hunger strike seeking reservation for his community in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Jarange (40) launched his indefinite fast at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as the 40-day "deadline" he had set before the Maharashtra government to provide reservation to the community came to an end on October 24.

The activist had launched an indefinite fast in August-end and ended the protest on the 17th day after the state government assured to look into his demand. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maratha quota activists ends life in Mumbai
Maratha quota activists ends life in Mumbai
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
'He has entire Maharashtra cabinet at his feet'
Will be my funeral procession if..: Maratha activist
Will be my funeral procession if..: Maratha activist
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shinde under pressure to deny Maratha quota: Jarange

Shinde under pressure to deny Maratha quota: Jarange

Hunger strike if no Maratha quota by Oct 24: Jarange

Hunger strike if no Maratha quota by Oct 24: Jarange

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances