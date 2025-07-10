HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shinde Sena minister Shirsat gets tax notice over asset jump

July 10, 2025 19:16 IST

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said he has received a notice from the Income Tax department seeking an explanation of the increase in his assets between the 2019 and 2024 assembly elections.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aurangabad (West) MLA who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also told reporters outside the legislature complex here that Shinde's son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, too had received a notice.

 

But later he corrected himself, stating he had no idea about Shrikant Shinde receiving any I-T notice.

"Some people had filed a complaint against me with the Income Tax department, based on which I was issued a notice. I was supposed to respond on Wednesday, but requested for more time. I will give a proper response. Nothing wrong has been done," Shirsat said, when asked by reporters about a viral video where he is heard talking about the I-T notice.

The notice was about the rise in his declared assets between two elections, he said.

"People think no action is taken against political leaders. This is not the case. I will reply to the notice legally," the minister added.

Asked if he suspected any conspiracy against him, Shirsat said, "Some people complained and the Income Tax department took notice.....The system is doing its work and I have no problem with it. I am not under any pressure."

"I have received a notice, and even Shrikant Shinde received a notice from the Income Tax department," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Returning about 20 minutes later, he claimed to have been misrepresented.

"I was here to inform about the I-T notice issued to me. Someone asked me a leading question about whether Shrikant Shinde also received a notice and is it part of political vendetta. However, my response was presented as I am informing people about Shinde receiving a notice. I want to clarify that I have no idea about whether the I-T department has issued a notice to Shinde," Shirsat said.

Earlier in the day, a video clip of a speech made by Shirsat at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he spoke about an I-T notice went viral.

"Now, black money is not going to be useful. I am speaking for myself," he is heard saying in the video, prompting laughter.

He then went on to mention that he had received an Income Tax notice. "It is easy to earn money, but using it has become difficult. I have contacted my chartered accountant," the Sena leader added.

Recently, Shirsat and his son had faced allegations in the Maharashtra Legislative Council regarding a hotel deal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
