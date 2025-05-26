Shinde blames early arrival of monsoon for Mumbai flooding

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday attributed early arrival of the southwest monsoon and heavy rainfall in a short span for the inundation of low-lying areas in Mumbai, which disrupted road and railway traffic.

IMAGE: Railway tracks flooded in Mumbai after heavy rains on Monday. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Addressing reporters, he said parts of Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in 12 hours.

Shinde said areas in south Mumbai like Nariman Point received 252 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, the BMC headquarters received 216 mm, and Colaba pumping station 207 mm.

"This was like a cloudburst due to the intensity of the rain. A rainfall of 50-55 mm is expected in these places," Shinde said.

Monsoon reached the city 15 days before (usual onset), Shinde said as the BMC came under intense criticism.

"We expected (the pre-monsoon) work to be completed by June 10 and planned work accordingly. It is a fact that the rains have arrived early and this has caused chaos," he said.

The normal onset date for southwest monsoon in the city is June 11 but it reached Mumbai on May 26 this year.

"We know that the rains will arrive after June 6 and preparations are done accordingly. We don't deny that some things have happened. Pumps will function with full swing (in low-lying areas)," Shinde added.

Shinde, who is the Urban Development Minister and also the guardian minister for Mumbai city, said the cleaning of nullahs (major drains) is in progress.

He said water has been drained out from low-lying areas like Hindmata, Milan Subway, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Sion.

A pre-monsoon disaster management meeting was held by the CM comprising stakeholders like the BMC, PWD, MMRDA, Railway, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF.

The system is alert, he said, adding the BMC and the state government will take care that people are less affected.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray targeted the state government and said never ever has the BMC been in such a dangerous situation.

The picture will be like this if BMC goes under the control of the BJP, Thackeray said.

"This is not the first rain of the season that has hit Mumbai. We have been saying for the past two months to clean the nullahs. The civic body should have held monsoon meeting. Where is the person who calls himself a visionary, infra man," Thackery said in a dig at Shinde.

He said the BMC is being run by the Chief Minister's Office and the Urban Development department headed by Shinde.

Senior Congress leader Nana Patole said Mumbai got submerged due to the reckless governance of the Mahayuti dispensation.

"Rain water in Mantralaya, the state secretariat, is not a natural disaster. It is a warning. Water entering an important administrative building like Mantralaya isn't merely due to rain, but a reflection of the government's apathy," he said.

Filth and floods have gripped the entire state, but the corrupt ruling alliance is busy with Union minister Amit Shah's visit (to Nagpur and Nanded), he added.

"The builder lobby is behind the floods in Pune, but guardian minister Ajit Pawar is indifferent to the public's plight," Patole alleged.

He alleged that despite spending crores, the government has failed to clean Mumbai, improve roads, or fix the drainage system.

Crores are siphoned off on the pretext of cleaning rivers, the senior Congress leader alleged.

"Unseasonal rains have caused massive damage to Rabi crops like wheat, chickpeas, maize, rice, and fruit orchards. But the government merely reads out statistics. It hasn't provided a single drop of relief to wipe farmers' tears," he claimed.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also took a swipe at the ruling alliance.

"According to NITI Aayog CEO, India is now the world's 4th largest economy. But look at the poor state of Mumbai, a city we proudly call India's financial capital. The BJP-led Maharashtra govt, which is running the BMC for more than three years now, should be ashamed and must apologize to Mumbaikars," Crasto said.