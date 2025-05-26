Mumbai rains: BJP's Ashish Shelar blames Shiv Sena-UBT

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday accused the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray of mismanaging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), alleging that the opposition party and contractors misappropriated funds for BRIMSTOWAD drainage system and Mithi River cleaning.

IMAGE: Waterlogging at Hindmata in Dadar, Mumbai. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

In a post on X, the minister claimed the Shiv Sena-UBT and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation contractors looted Mumbai and did not complete the BRIMSTOWAD project work in 25 years.

'For 25 years, Sena (UBT) and BMC contractors looted Mumbai -- Rs 3 lakh crore spent by BMC on Mumbai roads -- looted by UBT Sena and contractors. The Sena (UBT) did not complete the BRIMSTOWAD project work in the last 25 years, which could have saved Mumbai from flooding,' he wrote.

'Rs 1,000 crores spent by BMC on bogus Mithi River cleaning,' he said in the post.

The Mumbai BJP president also referred to the Economic Offences Wing's (EOW) recent arrest in the Mithi River desilting scam.

Shelar said that in May, he, along with BJP MLAs and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, inspected nullah cleaning works in Mumbai.

'In the whole of May month, BJP MLAs and DCM Eknath Shinde and I were on the ground inspecting BMC nullah cleaning works. Where was UBT Sena and its youth leader? Enjoying in a foreign country,' he said.

The minister claimed the current BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government's efforts to address past mismanagement by cracking down on 'fixers' and 'bogus contractors' were the real reasons for the Shiv Sena-UBT's criticism.

Heavy rainfall since Sunday has exacerbated Mumbai's monsoon woes. Incessant rains led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Sion, disrupting road traffic and suburban train services.

The BMC's disaster management unit has been mobilised, but the incomplete BRIMSTOWAD project and inadequate desilting of nullahs have drawn criticism for the city's unpreparedness.

The BRIMSTOWAD project, initiated after the 2005 floods to enhance Mumbai's stormwater drainage, remains incomplete.