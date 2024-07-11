Sheikh Hasina-Xi Meet: Should Modi Worry?

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Chinese President Xi Jinping and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing.

The two countries signed 21 agreements, MoUs and announced seven more projects to further elevate their strategic cooperative ties.

Hasina's journey to Beijing comes three weeks after her passage to New Delhi, the first State visit by a foreign leader in Modi 3.0

IMAGE: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her delegation meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photograph: Vincent Thian/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Xi during the meeting with Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Vincent Thian/Pool via Reuters

