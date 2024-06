Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday, June 9, 2024, called on former deputy prime minister Lal Kishenchand Advani at his home in New Delhi.

Sheikh Hasina was in Delhi to attend Narendra D Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina with Advaniji and his daughter Pratibha Advani. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina greets Advaniji, who is 96.