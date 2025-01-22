Shehzad's fingerprints found at Saif's residence

The Mumbai Police have found several fingerprints of the accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case at the actor's Bandra residence.

IMAGE: Actor Saif Ali Khan shows a thumbs up as he reaches his residence after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts.

He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

In the ongoing investigation, the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal.

Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation.

As per the police statement, the accused entered the residence of the renowned actor with the intent to commit theft.

Multiple departments under the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai will examine key pieces of evidence seized by the police, officials said on Wednesday.

A variety of materials, including mobile phones, clothes of the accused, and CCTV footage seized following the arrest of Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, have been sent to the FSL for examination.

FSL departments such as Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification (TASI), Biology, DNA, Footprints, Physics, Cyber, and others will be involved in analysing the evidence, a police official said.

An official said police didn't notice blood stains on the clothes of the accused seized from his bag when he was arrested from Thane.

The official said investigators are facing difficulty in interrogating Fakir due to the language barrier as he speaks Hindi with a heavy Bangladeshi accent.

The accused has been asked to speak slowly so that police could decipher his statements, the official added.

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, the police stated that the accused was about to flee to his native village in Bangladesh when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

His advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police claims and alleged that 'no proper investigation' had been conducted so far.

"A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days.

"The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi. They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse.

After the attack, the actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media.

The actor appeared healthy as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted at the residence.

-- With inputs from PTI